Mandel Ngan/ AFP via Getty Images In his interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, President Biden stated that the Taliban was “going through sort of an existential crisis” as to whether they wanted to be recognized by the world as a legitimate government.

Stephanopoulos asked, “What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?”

“No. I think — let me put it this way,” Biden answered. “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do. […]