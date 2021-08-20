Mandel Ngan/ AFP via Getty Images In his interview with George Stephanopoulos of ABC News, President Biden stated that the Taliban was “going through sort of an existential crisis” as to whether they wanted to be recognized by the world as a legitimate government.
Stephanopoulos asked, “What happens now in Afghanistan? Do you believe the Taliban have changed?”
“No. I think — let me put it this way,” Biden answered. “I think they’re going through sort of an existential crisis about do they want to be recognized by the international community as being a legitimate government. I’m not sure they do. […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker