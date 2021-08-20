President Joe Biden tried to dodge responsibility for the Afghanistan crisis in another short, sleepy White House speech on Friday that was delayed by more than 40 minutes.

After days of hiding out at Camp David and in Delaware, Biden finally said that “we made clear to the Taliban that any attack on our forces, or disruption or operations the airport will be met with swift and forceful response” but refused to acknowledge that his administration ignored the warning signs of the Taliban’s rise and chose to move forward with a botched withdrawal.

In addition to repeating rhetoric about why he […]