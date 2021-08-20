President Joe Biden is now asserting that his top military brass never advised him to keep a contingent of US troops in Afghanistan , despite numerous reports claiming the contrary. Yeah, and I’m Mary, Queen of Scots.

We now have thousands of American citizens trapped inside a living hell where Islamic terrorists have taken control of the entire country over a weekend.

On Wednesday, during an interview with ABC’s George Stephanopoulos , the known softball question thrower for Democrats, Biden repeatedly denied stories that he ignored advice from his top military advisers to keep around some level of military presence in […]