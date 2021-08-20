Less than two days after the Florida Board of Education (BOE) ruled two school boards violated Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order and the state’s Parents’ Bill of Rights Act by imposing mandatory mask mandates and are subject to sanctions, three more districts have adopted similar policies.

School boards for Miami-Dade County, the nation’s fourth-largest school district, Hillsborough County, its eighth largest and Palm Beach County, the nation’s 10th-largest school district, on Wednesday approved school mask mandates with only a medical opt-outs available, for all students, faculty and staff regardless of vaccination status.

Like policies adopted by the Broward and Alachua country […]