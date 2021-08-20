A confidential memo sent by diplomats in Kabul to the State Department via dissent cable more than a month before Biden’s military troop withdrawal warned the nation would collapse into the hands of the Taliban if troops were suddenly withdrawn without adequate planning.
“An internal State Department memo last month warned top agency officials of the potential collapse of Kabul soon after the U.S.’s Aug. 31 troop withdrawal deadline in Afghanistan,” WSJ reported , citing a U.S. official and a person familiar with the document.
“The classified cable represents the clearest evidence yet that the administration had been warned by its […]
