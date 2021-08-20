(Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP) It’s not illegal under state law in Michigan to smoke pot. In fact, recreational marijuana has been legal in the state since 2018. Under federal law, however, toking up is still a crime, and the Biden administration is now charging a 19-year old Detroit rapper who goes by the name Lil Mello with being a “marijuana user in possession of a firearm” after he was busted with a gun outside a Detroit home earlier this week.
According to the Detroit News, Lil Mello’s potential time in the Big House stems from a raid on […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker