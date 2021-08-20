Dr. Marc Siegel uncovered the story of the McAllen Hospital in Texas that is overwhelmed with COVID-19 cases. But the majority of their patients aren’t locals, they are migrants who just crossed the border.

Now, Dr. Ivonne Lopez-Lopez of the hospital says the surge is due to the unvaccinated patients. Nearly all of their patients are unvaccinated. Even fellow vaccinated doctors have contracted the virus.

“They’re coming in because they want a better opportunity,” Lopez-Lopez said. “I try to hear them out, right because they are coming in with an idea, a dream, and they end up sick.”As a result, The […]