President Donald Trump was interviewed by Radio Personality Joe Pags earlier today. Pags then uploaded his broadcast to his Rumble Account Here .
“Joe Pags interviews President Donald J. Trump and discusses Biden’s disastrous and cruel Afghanistan crisis, the Biden border crisis, and Biden’s failure as President.” President Trump also promoted the big rally in Alabama this weekend. WATCH BELOW : .
