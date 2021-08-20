A newborn narrowly escaped death when an unnamed woman who was searching the trash for recyclable material in Chicago found him. One of the items left in the trash was a dresser — but as the woman rummaged through the drawers, she made the horrifying discovery: a newborn baby, still alive, had been left there to die. It was 8:00 in the morning, on the day when the trash would have been taken out by waste removal services.

Carlos Bracero lives in the neighborhood where the baby was found and was one of multiple witnesses who responded after the woman […]