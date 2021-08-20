Lt. Col. Oliver North joined Sean Hannity tonight to discuss the Biden catastrophe in Afghanistan.

Oliver North told Sean Hannity that the outer perimeter at the Kabul Airport has serious problems because the Taliban now has lists of the names and phone numbers of every Afghan who has worked for our country in the last 20 years. The evolving Afghanistan bloodbath lays at the feet of Joe Biden and the Democrats.

Lt. Colonel Oliver North: They’ve got the bank records. They got it all thanks to the embassy… It is being reported that the Taliban has captured the […]