Taliban fighters stand guard along a road in Herat on Thursday amid the Taliban’s military takeover of Afghanistan. (Aref Karimi – AFP / Getty Images) President Joe Biden created a humanitarian disaster by abruptly withdrawing U.S. forces from Afghanistan earlier this month — but the worst of it will come from what was left behind.

According to Reuters , officials estimate that the Taliban is now equipped with a war chest that includes advanced weapons, intelligence-gathering apparatus and as many as 40 aircraft and more than 2,000 armored vehicles — all courtesy of the U.S.A.

“We have already seen Taliban fighters […]