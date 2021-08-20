Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) says that he would be “honored to welcome” Afghan refugees from the third-world battlefield into the U.S.

Meijer, whose family is worth millions from a Michigan-based supermarket chain, does not appear as if he will welcome the refugees into his mansion or any of the mansions owned by his family members. They will live safely in their gated communities while Americans have to deal with potential terrorists in their communities.

“This is a photo of a plane load of Afghan allies who risked their lives to help protect American troops. Who braved assassination threats by the Taliban […]