Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI) says that he would be “honored to welcome” Afghan refugees from the third-world battlefield into the U.S.
Meijer, whose family is worth millions from a Michigan-based supermarket chain, does not appear as if he will welcome the refugees into his mansion or any of the mansions owned by his family members. They will live safely in their gated communities while Americans have to deal with potential terrorists in their communities.
“This is a photo of a plane load of Afghan allies who risked their lives to help protect American troops. Who braved assassination threats by the Taliban […]
Read the rest of this story here: bigleaguepolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker