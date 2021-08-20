On Thursday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Fox Business Tonight,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said the media are also responsible for the botched withdrawal from Afghanistan because they allowed President Joe Biden to be “the basement Biden, the bunker Biden who didn’t have to account for how he would govern” during the 2020 election, “and now he’s doing the same thing as president.”

