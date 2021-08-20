Doug Mastriano Leads The PA Delegation At The Arizona Audit On Friday morning Senator Jake Corman released a statement lambasting Senator Mastriano and appointing Cris Dush to lead a fake audit.
He also fired Doug Mastriano’s staff in order to prevent a full forensic audit. BREAKING: PA Senate President Corman FIRES State Sen. Doug Mastriano’s Staff To Prevent a Forensic Audit – Appoints Cris Dush for Fake Audit! This false attack was a desperate attempt to move the pressure off of him after he was busted for upholding the Pennsylvania audit.
TRENDING: Jovan Pulitzer Reveals It’s Not the […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.thegatewaypundit.com
