I keep hammering on this, but we must grasp that the Left truly believes themselves to be made from finer clay. Better, smarter, more noble, with only the purest of intentions : Imagine, gentle readers, your sociopolitical beliefs are infallible. Whatever social or political policy you hold, it cannot possibly be wrong. Whatever you attempt, it cannot possibly fail, because you and those of like mind, unlike all human beings before you, are intellectually and morally superior. You know this because you and all of like mind agree on this, and everything else, and you don’t listen to lesser […]

JD Rucker

