The Fulton County Board of Commissioners today ‘put on hold’ a proposal to hire the far-left ‘The Elections Group’ to ‘reimagine’ Fulton County elections. Fulton was the epicenter of massive election fraud during the Nov 3rd U.S. general election and the U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia on Jan 5th of this year.

The timing of the attempt to hire ‘The Elections Group’ is suspect as the court of Judge Amero in Henry County is set to rule on allowing the inspection of 147k mail-in ballots in Fulton County.

The text of the proposal is detailed below along with a video […]