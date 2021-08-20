Credit: Screenshot/Fox News Back in May, stand-up comedian and a colleague at sister site PJ Media, Stephen Kruiser proclaimed the joyous news that comedy — at least on late-night TV — isn’t entirely in the wastepaper basket of history. That month, Greg Gutfeld managed to topple two of the three ‘alphabet’ networks’ hosts for total viewership with his show, “Gutfeld!” which premiered on Fox News in March.

Kruiser shared a tweet from the ever-astute media observer, Joe Concha of The Hill, who noted then that the latest ratings showed Gutfeld, who also appears as a co-host on “The Five,” “[b]eat […]