AP Photo/Rahmat Gul The proof of the Biden administration’s incompetence keeps piling up in the wake of the botched Afghanistan withdrawal. According to a repor t from Newsweek, Biden’s State Department sent out thousands of “bogus” generic visa documents to Americans in Afghanistan to help them get out of the country,

David Fox, who runs a marketing company in Kabul, said he received an email from the U.S. Embassy’s consular services department that included the document, meant to help citizens and Afghan citizens eligible for Special Immigrant Visas (SIVs) to leave the country.

Fox noted that the document looks like a […]