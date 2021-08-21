Joe Biden is heading back to his Delaware basement on Saturday according to his public schedule.

Biden will depart Fort McNair for Wilmington, Delaware at 12:05 PM ET. Instead of staying in Washington and working with his top military advisors to come up with a plan to extract Americans trapped in Afghanistan, Biden is flying home.

Biden thinks he deserves a flight home more than Americans trapped in Afghanistan.