The January 6 “riot” at the U.S. Capitol featured thousands of people at a rally with President Trump and then hundreds going to the seat of government. It likely was a few dozen that were the ones who broke windows and doors and vandalized.

Article by Bob Unruh from WND.

Hundreds, however, have been arrested and many detained behind bars for months already, even though some of them have raised a defense that they simply walked into the building and did not damage anything.

Some have reported the security police there even allowed them in, holding doors open for them.

Now there’s evidence that the government knows that.

A report at the Legal Insurrection blog explains the case-altering details were revealed in one of the many court cases now developing.

In a court filing, the government said, “[W]e are not in a position to turn over the universe of information we possess for defendant to review. Although we are aware that we possess some information that the defense may view as supportive of arguments that law enforcement authorized defendants (including defendant) to enter the restricted grounds, e.g., images of officers hugging or fist-bumping rioters, posing for photos with rioters, and moving bike racks, we are not in a position to state whether we have identified all such information.”

The admission appears to be that the government knows some of those who were at or may have even entered the building that day had no more ill intent that the average tourist, and did no more or less than the average tourist.

The blog reports that the admission “calls into question the trespassing and related non-violent crimes charged against defendants.”

The report said, “Federal prosecutors quietly revealed that they possess evidence that may sink their prosecutions of many of those who were present at the Capitol on January 6. This under-the-radar admission was made in a filing in the case of United States v. Couy Griffin. Griffin – an elected county commissioner for Otero County, New Mexico, a former pastor, and the founder of ‘Cowboys for Trump’ – is charged with entering a restricted area outside the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.”

The report said, “On Jan. 6, Griffin and a videographer traveled to Washington, D.C. to protest the results of the 2020 Presidential Election. After attending the Stop the Steal rally at The Ellipse, Griffin headed toward the Capitol as the crowd formed around fencing which had been set up in anticipation of the presidential inauguration. Griffin and his videographer made their way to the outside deck of the Capitol, where the Presidential Inauguration was set to occur in a few weeks. There Griffin borrowed a bullhorn and led a group of protesters in prayer. He remained on the deck for about an hour and a half before voluntarily leaving the Capitol grounds with his videographer.”

Soon, Griffin was arrested and told he faced trespass and disorderly conduct counts.

DOJ January 6 evidence that has not yet been produced to the criminal defendants: "We possess some information that . . . law enforcement authorized [people] to enter the restricted grounds…" 👀 pic.twitter.com/8wO47OBWkh — Techno Fog (@Techno_Fog) August 9, 2021

Actually, the report explained, prosecutors first demanded to detain him without bail.

“In its motion for pretrial detention of Griffin, the government argued that Cowboys for Trump ‘advocates for [g]un rights’ and that Griffin ‘is an inflammatory provocateur and fabulist who engages in racist invective and propounds baseless conspiracy theories, including that Communist China stole the 2020 Presidential Election.’ According to the government, Griffin’s ‘inflammatory conduct, repeated threats, delusional worldview, and access to firearms makes him a danger to the community.'”

A federal judge, however, wouldn’t go along after prosecutors admitted they believed Griffin to be a flight risk. But the court noted, “And there is also no allegation …. that he damaged any federal property, that he injured or risked injuring another person because of his conduct on January 6th, and certainly didn’t have a weapon to do so on January 6th; is that right?”

The prosecutor admitted that was right.

The case, incidentally, still continues, with the government recently asking for an extension so that it lasts longer.

It was during that request that prosecutors conceded they have – but won’t release – video of officers “hugging or fist-bumping rioters, posing for photos with rioters, and moving bike racks.”

The judge, in fact, pointed out the weak prosecution case, with, “The charge under 18 U.S.C. 1752(a)(1) with which Mr. Griffin is charged, you know, does require more than simply having – simply presenting proof of the fact that Mr. Griffin jumped over some fences or barriers, you know, to get onto the Capitol grounds …. that fact alone doesn’t constitute a crime under Section 1752(a)(1) …. In addition to breaching barriers of a restricted space, the Government also has to prove that the defendant knowingly entered this restricted building without lawful authority.”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who has insisted over and over that the vandalism was, in fact, at attempt to overthrow the U.S. government, has assigned a partisan committee she chose to “investigate” the day.

In fact, she refused to seat several Republicans picked by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Evidence reveals that officers on duty that day got no warning from their superiors of pending developments, and officials had declined President Trump’s offer of additional security.

The Dangers of Speaking the Truth Diminish If We Work Together

It’s becoming harder and harder for patriots to ignore the deep suppression of truth that’s happening in America today.

In all of my years in journalism, I have never received as many threats or been attacked by big companies like Google and Facebook as I have in 2021. I’d say that ever since we started covering widespread voter fraud, government-endorsed Pandemic Panic Theater, vaccine cover-ups, Critical Race Theory, and the various Neo-Marxist and Satanic agendas at play, I’ve been targeted more in months than the entirety of my life prior.

Speaking the truth is getting harder with so much censorship and suppression rampant. Prior to 2020, I was not a “conspiracy theorist” or an “anti-vaxxer,” but if there’s one thing the onslaught of exposed lies have taught us in the last 18 months, it’s that we cannot take what we’re told by the “arbiters of truth” at face value. There’s an agenda behind every message, a narrative driving every story, and a series of gigantic cover-ups designed to keep the masses in the dark.

This is why we’re building a network of news outlets that are willing to go against the narrative and expose the truth. We need help. We’re establishing strong partnerships with like-minded news outlets and courageous journalists. Even as Big Tech suppresses us, the honest messages they’re trying to quash are finding their way to the eyes and ears of patriots across the nation. With the help of new content partners like The Epoch Times and The Liberty Daily, we’re starting to see a real impact.

Our network is currently comprised of nine sites:

Some of our content is spread across all of these sites. Other pieces of content are unique. We write most of what we post but we also draw from those willing to allow us to share their quality articles, videos, and podcasts. We collect the best content from fellow conservative sites that give us permission to republish them. We’re not ego-driven; I’d much rather post a properly attributed story written by experts like Dr. Joseph Mercola or Natural News than rewrite it like so many outlets like to do. We’re not here to take credit. We’re here to spread the truth.

I’ve said much of this before. From time to time I reframe this request for assistance by taking the most relevant message of the day and adjusting the story accordingly. We’ve discussed this network in previous articles. Now, it’s time to talk about help. First and foremost, we need financial assistance detailed below. But we could also use more writers who are willing to volunteer their thoughts for the sake of spreading the message. Those who are interested should contact me directly.

As far as money, we’re looking better than we have in the recent past, but we are currently experiencing a gap between revenue and expenses that cannot be overcome by click-ads and MyPillow promos alone (promo code “NOQ” by the way).

To overcome our revenue gap and keep these sites running, our needs fluctuate between $2200-$7800 per month. May, 2021, for example, was amazing and we almost broke even. June, revenue was sluggish at best and we had to make up a big difference out of our pockets. But we’re not just trying to get out of the red. If and when we start getting enough contributions to expand, we will do just that. Very few get into journalism to try to get rich and we’re definitely not among those who do. Our success is driven by spreading the truth, profitable or not.

The best way you can help us grow and continue to bring proper news and opinions to the people is by donating. We appreciate everything, whether a dollar or $10,000. Anything brings us closer to a point of stability when we can hire writers, editors, and support staff to make the America First message louder. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal or Bitcoin as well. Bitcoin: 3A1ELVhGgrwrypwTJhPwnaTVGmuqyQrMB8

Time is short. As the world spirals towards radical progressivism, the need for truthful journalism has never been greater. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report and the other sites in the network going. Our promise is this: We will never sell out America. If that means we’re going to struggle for a while or even indefinitely, so be it. Integrity first. Truth first. America first.

Thank you and God Bless,

JD Rucker

Bitcoin: 32SeW2Ajn86g4dATWtWreABhEkiqxsKUGn