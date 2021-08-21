A would-be burglar in Ohio got more than he bargained for early Friday morning.
Police said a man entered a south Toledo home through the front door at around 1:00 a.m. — but that was as far as he got, according to WKYC-TV .
Police said a woman who lived in the home fired a gun at the intruder, hitting him several times.The man then staggered out of the house and collapsed on the front lawn, where he was found by first responders.He was rushed to a hospital with what were described as life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition, WKYC […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.westernjournal.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker