AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin RedState reported this morning on the chaos in Afghanistan, including the State Department now telling Americans to shelter in place and not attempt to transit to the Kabul airport for evacuation. But you wouldn’t know any of that was going on if you were paying attention to VP Kamala Harris.
Harris is headed to Vietnam and Singapore in the midst of the worst crisis of her tenure. Worse, she decided it’d be a great idea to release this cringe-tastic picture of her departure. On our way to Southeast Asia to visit Singapore and Vietnam. pic.twitter.com/DrLwSDMuhZ — Vice […]
Read the rest of this story here: redstate.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker