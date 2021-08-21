Democrats are starting to panic about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall and their blatant racism is on full display.

The LA Times has run a racist hit piece on recall front runner and Republican Larry Elder, warning that he is “the black face of white supremacy.”

“Larry Elder is the Black Face of White Supremacy. You’ve Been Warned,” read the title of the article. Read an excerpt of the racist article below: Larry Elder smiled the smug smile of a Black conservative who could very well be liberal California’s next governor. “Where do you start with the damage Gavin […]