Democrats are starting to panic about California Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall and their blatant racism is on full display.
The LA Times has run a racist hit piece on recall front runner and Republican Larry Elder, warning that he is “the black face of white supremacy.”
“Larry Elder is the Black Face of White Supremacy. You’ve Been Warned,” read the title of the article. Read an excerpt of the racist article below: Larry Elder smiled the smug smile of a Black conservative who could very well be liberal California’s next governor. “Where do you start with the damage Gavin […]
Read the rest of this story here: trendingpolitics.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker