Reading Time: 6 minutes

Kabul, Afghanistan — But Santa doesn’t want gifts to women to be left out! No, this is the season for giving- and here’s what he and dear Ol’ Joe Biden are giving back to the double XX’s: Sharia Law.

So, what exactly, do our buddies the Taliban mean when they say that the rights of women in Afghanistan will be based on Sharia law?After an exhaustive 5 minute Google search, it appears that this is a set of rules based upon the Quran and hadith (a hadith is a set of stories and discussions from the […]