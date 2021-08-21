Reading Time: 6 minutes
Kabul, Afghanistan — But Santa doesn’t want gifts to women to be left out! No, this is the season for giving- and here’s what he and dear Ol’ Joe Biden are giving back to the double XX’s: Sharia Law.
So, what exactly, do our buddies the Taliban mean when they say that the rights of women in Afghanistan will be based on Sharia law?After an exhaustive 5 minute Google search, it appears that this is a set of rules based upon the Quran and hadith (a hadith is a set of stories and discussions from the […]
Read the rest of this story here: thelibertyloft.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker