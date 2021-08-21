WARNING: JOE BIDEN WANTS TO CRACK DOWN ON CONSERVATIVE NEWS AND CONTENT. Before you read, I want to strongly urge you to sign up for Todd’s free newsletter. It’s your only lifeline to conservative news and commentary. We can no longer rely on social media. Click here to subscribe.

Newsmax : Rep. Claudia Tenney on Thursday called for President Joe Biden to resign from office following his “unilateral, reckless retreat from Afghanistan,” saying that he “is not up to the challenge” of a national security crisis.

“In addition to a full congressional inquiry, which must happen immediately, today I […]