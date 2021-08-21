Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo

With New York City’s vaccine passport going into effect this week, meaning all customers and employees must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, life in the Big Apple just got a lot harder for small businesses owners who are still struggling to recover from last year’s harmful lockdown policies and health precautions.

But not everyone in the city is taking Mayor Bill de Blasio’s order lying down. The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue filed a lawsuit against the Democrat mayor, seeking a court order to block the […]