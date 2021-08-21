Source: AP Photo/John Minchillo
With New York City’s vaccine passport going into effect this week, meaning all customers and employees must show proof of Covid-19 vaccination in order to enter indoor restaurants, gyms and entertainment venues, life in the Big Apple just got a lot harder for small businesses owners who are still struggling to recover from last year’s harmful lockdown policies and health precautions.
But not everyone in the city is taking Mayor Bill de Blasio’s order lying down. The Independent Restaurant Owners Association Rescue filed a lawsuit against the Democrat mayor, seeking a court order to block the […]
Read the rest of this story here: townhall.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker