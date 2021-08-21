Source: AP Photo/Rahmat Gul

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby and Major General Hank Taylor were unable to answer questions about a “security threat” outside Kabul’s Hamid Karzai International Airport Saturday after the U.S. embassy warned Americans to avoid attempting travel to the airport, adding more confusion to the chaotic situation. US Embassy in Kabul issues new security alert 8/21 telling Americans *not* to go to HKIA due to “security threats” outside the airport gates.

The alert’s “actions to take” include “follow the instructions of local authorities” which, in this case, would be… the Taliban? pic.twitter.com/MO5nGqhck9 — Spencer Brown (@itsSpencerBrown) August […]