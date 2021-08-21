Rob O’Neill, the retired Navy SEAL who killed Osama Bin Laden, joined Charles Payne on FOX News on Saturday morning to discuss the ongoing Biden debacle in Afghanistan.

O’Neill told Charles Payne the US veterans who fought in Afghanistan were baffled and outraged at what they are witnessing today. As far as Joe Biden’s disastrous administration, O’Neill had this to say. Rob O’Neill: What we got right now is we have a lot of politically woke leaders in charge and all they care about is their own political aspirations, their own futures. They don’t care about anyone else’s outlook. […]