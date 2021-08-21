US Supreme Court Building/Photo by Kelly DeLay (CC) (Headline USA) The Supreme Court is temporarily halting a judge’s order that would have forced the government to reinstate a Trump administration policy forcing thousands to wait in Mexico while seeking asylum in the U.S.
Justice Samuel Alito issued the temporary stay late Friday night.
It will remain in effect until Tuesday night so the high court can consider filings in the case.A federal judge in Texas had previously ordered that the program, informally known as “Remain in Mexico,” be reinstated Saturday.The Biden administration appealed to the 5th U.S. Circuit Appeal in New […]
Read the rest of this story here: headlineusa.com
