The Taliban’s top leader and co-founder is now in Kabul for talks to plan for the new government that will be ruling Afghanistan.

Abdul Ghani Baradar, who participated in the intermittent negotiations that have taken place in Doha, Qatar, is viewed as the top political leader of the Taliban, a hardline group of Islamic militants who rose in the early ’90s following the exit of the Soviet Union after more than a decade of occupying Afghanistan.

“He will be in Kabul to meet jihadi leaders and politicians for an inclusive government set-up,” according to a Taliban source for Agence France-Presse.Baradar had […]