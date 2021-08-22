Remember Muhammad Saeed al-Sahhaf?

You might recall him better by his media-bestowed moniker, “Baghdad Bob.” He was Saddam Hussein’s information minister during the 2003 U.S. invasion of Iraq, legendary for saying patently untrue things any journalist with eyes could debunk in 30 seconds.

Most infamously, as NBC News noted, he told reporters American soldiers “are going to surrender or be burned in their tanks. They will surrender, it is they who will surrender.” That was one day before the fall of Baghdad. Zabihullah Mujahid is the same kind of pathetic fabulist, except his side just won.Mujahid is the longtime spokesman for […]