Please respect our republishing guidelines – Click Here The COVID-19 health crisis could have been a lot worse for the public than it was in the early days, at least from a consumer’s point of view. As cities and states shut down stores or imposed capacity limits, it would have been immensely challenging for households to purchase essential and non-essential goods and services without the presence of e-commerce, especially Amazon and Walmart. Now that the country is moving past the coronavirus pandemic , it is back to business for corporate America, and companies are approving new experiments and testing […]

Read the rest of this story here: www.libertynation.com

All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.

With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!

JD Rucker – EIC

@jdrucker