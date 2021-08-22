Herd immunity within organizations seems to be, well, impossible as long as they’re relying on the Covid-19 “vaccines” to get the job done. Another National Football League head coach has tested positive for Covid-19, adding to a long string of “breakthrough cases” in a league that has been among the most draconian with their vaccine push.

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel announced today that he has the disease. This comes after the team was touted as being one of the most compliant in the league with over 95% vaccinated as of early in training camp. Vrabel is among those […]