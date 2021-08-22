People carry the national flag at a protest held during the Afghan Independence Day in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Aug. 19, 2021. (Stringer/Reuters) Forces holding out against the Taliban in northern Afghanistan say they have taken three districts close to the Panjshir valley where remnants of government forces and other militia groups have gathered.
Defense Minister General Bismillah Mohammadi, who has vowed to resist the Taliban, said in a Twitter post that the districts of Deh Saleh, Bano, and Pul-Hesar in the neighboring province of Baghlan to the north of Panjshir had been taken.
It was not immediately clear what forces were […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theepochtimes.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker