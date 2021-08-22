“We’re also aware that some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban.” Joe Biden/AP Photo President Joe Biden has continued to take fire for his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, and now it just got even worse.
Biden said Friday that Americans were not having difficulty at Taliban checkpoints.
Within a few minutes, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin contradicted him.“We’re also aware that some people, including Americans, have been harassed and even beaten by the Taliban,” Austin told lawmakers . “This is unacceptable and [we] made it clear to the designated Taliban leader. […]
