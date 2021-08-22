Image by Dan Gaken Please Follow us on Gab , Minds , Telegram , Rumble , Gab TV , GETTR

Less than three months ago, the Centers for Disease Control published a mostly-ignored, large-scale study of Covid-19 transmission in US schools which concluded that while masking then-unvaccinated teachers and improving ventilation was associated with lower levels of virus transmission in schools – social distancing, classroom barriers , HEPA filters, and forcing students to wear masks did not result in a statistically significant benefit .

According to the report, scientists believe that the CDC’s decision to intentionally omit the findings […]