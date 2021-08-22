( ETH ) – At least 10 people were killed and dozens unaccounted for after flooding from torrential rainfall trapped residents in their homes, closed highways, and prompted multiple water rescues across western portions of Middle Tennessee Saturday.

According to the Weather Channel , The deaths were reported by the sheriff in Humphreys County, where 31 people were also listed as missing. The area is about 45 miles west of Nashville. Residents recounted stories of being trapped for hours. “H***. That’s what we had to go through,” Cindy Dunn, who lives in the Humphreys County town of Waverly, told […]