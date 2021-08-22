Kena Betancur/AFP via Getty Images NEW YORK (AP) — The crowd at a superstar-laden Central Park concert meant to celebrate New York City’s recovery from the coronavirus was asked to leave because of severe weather as Hurricane Henri approached.

New York City police on Saturday night told concertgoers via Twitter to “calmly move to the nearest exits and proceed to areas outside of the park. This is NOT an emergency.”

Watch below: Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office did not provide further information about the status of the concert.The highly promoted “Homecoming Concert” featured Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson, Carlos […]