As the situation in Afghanistan becomes only more grim, the New York Times is properly condemning the Biden Administration’s lack of foresight and criticizing Biden’s false statements regarding the US evacuation. Saturday’s front page featured a “news analysis” from Peter Baker, which suggested Biden’s botching of the Afghanistan pullout might damage his electoral selling points: “A Presidency And Its Values Put to the Test .”
(Baker’s dissection appeared underneath Saturday’s lead story by Mark Landler, “Despair In Kabul Undercuts Biden On Rescue Effort – President Goes on Defensive as Criticism of U.S. Evacuation Grows Louder.”)
Baker led with this pungent line: […]
