FBI agents stand near the wreckage of the World Trade Center in a Sept. 22, 2001, file photo. The bureau built a once-universally respected reputation battling such undeniable acts of terrorist warfare against the United States. Now, according to a Michigan defense attorney, it is engaged in ensnaring “domestic terrorists” who are unpopular on the left. (Roberto Schmidt / AFP via Getty Images) Before the Jan. 6 incursion of Capitol Hill ever happened, there was the Whitmer kidnapping plot.

The establishment has been falling over itself for the last five years to paint an image of a burgeoning movement of […]