Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds Briefing At Pentagon Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson grilled Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during Saturday’s Defense Department briefing over the crisis in Afghanistan and how the administration got the situation “so wrong.”
Tomlinson reminded Kirby that he said just two days before Kabul fell that “the city is not, right now, in any imminent threat environment.”
“How could you get that so wrong?” Tomlinson pressed.Kirby responded by claiming that his statement was “true” at “the moment that I said,” even though cities in Afghanistan had been rapidly falling in the days leading up to the […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker