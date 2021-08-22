Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby Holds Briefing At Pentagon Fox News reporter Lucas Tomlinson grilled Pentagon spokesman John Kirby during Saturday’s Defense Department briefing over the crisis in Afghanistan and how the administration got the situation “so wrong.”

Tomlinson reminded Kirby that he said just two days before Kabul fell that “the city is not, right now, in any imminent threat environment.”

“How could you get that so wrong?” Tomlinson pressed.Kirby responded by claiming that his statement was “true” at “the moment that I said,” even though cities in Afghanistan had been rapidly falling in the days leading up to the […]