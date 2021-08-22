planet_fox / Pixabay I don’t like seeing stories about people doing stupid stuff with guns. While they’re the exceptions, to be sure, they still happen and someone will try and use that to paint all firearms owners with the same broad brush.

You know it and I know it.

A prime example is this soccer referee from Oklahoma . A soccer referee in Oklahoma has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in the direction of a player and several fans following an argument over a red card. The incident allegedly occurred at around 4:00 p.m. last Sunday at the Pauls […]