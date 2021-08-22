planet_fox / Pixabay I don’t like seeing stories about people doing stupid stuff with guns. While they’re the exceptions, to be sure, they still happen and someone will try and use that to paint all firearms owners with the same broad brush.
You know it and I know it.
A prime example is this soccer referee from Oklahoma . A soccer referee in Oklahoma has been arrested after allegedly shooting a gun in the direction of a player and several fans following an argument over a red card. The incident allegedly occurred at around 4:00 p.m. last Sunday at the Pauls […]
Read the rest of this story here: bearingarms.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker