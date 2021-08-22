In this installment of their weekly Sunday Six conversation, PF Whalen and Parker Beauregard of The Blue State Conservative examine the six most troubling consequences resulting from the disastrous decision by President Joe Biden to withdraw our troops from Afghanistan.

#6: The humanitarian impact for the Afghan people is truly heartbreaking.

PF: Before we get to the sickening ramifications of Biden’s fiasco, it’s worth asking the question: Why? Why did he make this decision? It’s all about politics. Biden bailed on Afghanistan to satisfy his far-left base, and nothing more. We haven’t had a single combat death in […]