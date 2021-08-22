It’s not clear yet how many people attended Trump’s rally in Cullman, Alabama, but it was a lot. AL.com wrote that authorities were expecting 40,000 to attend. However many tens of thousands ultimately attended the rally, Trump gave them a show. He raged against Biden’s Afghanistan fiasco and offered a vulgar, but accurate, quote for the ages about the wokeness that has swamped America.

