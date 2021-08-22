ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images President Joe Biden was confronted by a reporter during a press conference on Sunday over a new CBS News poll that showed the majority of Americans no longer believe that he is competent in the job.
The poll comes after the administration has faced widespread criticism, as well as backlash at home and abroad over its disastrous pullout of U.S. forces from Afghanistan.
“A new poll out today shows Americans wanted to withdraw from Afghanistan, but they disapprove of the way you’ve handled it,” a reporter said to Biden. “The poll also found that based in […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
Reporter apologizes to Biden for having to deliver him poll results showing that the majority of Americans believe he is no longer competent to be president
Biden responds by laughing, claims he has not seen the mainstream poll that has been widely talked about in the news today pic.twitter.com/DRwip8RW9T
— Ian Miles Cheong @ stillgray.substack.com (@stillgray) August 22, 2021
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker