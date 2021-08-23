Two young brothers, ages 6 and 8, steered a vehicle safely off a freeway last week after their father was shot and killed while driving. What happened?

Police in Houston, Texas, said a 29-year-old man was driving along Interstate 10 near Federal Road Friday night when he was shot once in the head and died.

The man’s two young sons, who were in the vehicle with him, first thought someone had thrown a rock at the car after hearing a singular pop. But once they realized something much worse had happened, they were forced to act quickly to save their […]