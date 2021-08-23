Two young brothers, ages 6 and 8, steered a vehicle safely off a freeway last week after their father was shot and killed while driving. What happened?
Police in Houston, Texas, said a 29-year-old man was driving along Interstate 10 near Federal Road Friday night when he was shot once in the head and died.
The man’s two young sons, who were in the vehicle with him, first thought someone had thrown a rock at the car after hearing a singular pop. But once they realized something much worse had happened, they were forced to act quickly to save their […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.theblaze.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker