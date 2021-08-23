Retired Lt. Col. Allen West, former congressman and Texas gubernatorial candidate, is among those leading calls to impeach district judges in Texas who repeatedly released offenders on bond, only to see them commit more violent crimes.
The movement in the Lone Star State, if successful, could eventually serve as a model in other states and Washington D.C. as lawmakers look for solutions to the wave of violent crime, police defunding and releases of rapists, murderers, child molesters and violent criminals sweeping the country.
The Texas cause got a jolt recently when a civil rights attorney sued after a young Latino woman […]
