Fox News host Dan Bongino roasted President Joe Biden during his Sunday evening show, calling him a “coward” over his handling of the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan and that the failure is his to own.

“I have a couple of messages I need to get out there – they’re important, time for BS is over,” he said during a segment on his show “Unfiltered with Dan Bongino.

“The first message is for Joe Biden, our president in name only: You failed. You are a total, epic, colossal apocalyptic failure,” Bongino said.“You failed the American people, you failed our country, you failed […]