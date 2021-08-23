AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez After failing to keep him off the ballot over issues with his tax returns, California Democrats have now resorted to investigating gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder’s financial disclosures.

According to the Hill , California’s Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC) has launched an investigation into Larry Elder’s financial disclosure after the state’s Democratic Party “filed a complaint against Elder, accusing the Republican of not properly disclosing aspects of his finances and business.”

Earlier in the month, the Los Angeles Times reported that Larry Elder “improperly listed financial disclosures related to Laurence A. Elder & Associates Inc, a business which […]