Dean: Noam Galai/WireImage/GettyImages Acosta: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images On Monday, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose valiant efforts to expose New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis revealed her take-no-prisoners attitude, claimed another scalp as she eviscerated CNN’s Jim Acosta for attempting to tar California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.
Acosta, trying desperately to attack the leading candidate to replace California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized Elder for his supposed negative comments about women. Dean fired back on Twitter: Hi @Acosta just a reminder that you work at a place that allows @ChrisCuomo to keep his […]
Read the rest of this story here: www.dailywire.com
All ORIGINAL content on this site is © 2021 NOQ Report. All REPUBLISHED content has received direct or implied permission for reproduction.
With that said, our content may be reproduced and distributed as long as it has a link to the original source and the author is credited prominently. We don’t mind you using our content as long as you help out by giving us credit with a prominent link. If you feel like giving us a tip for the content, we will not object!
JD Rucker – EIC
@jdrucker