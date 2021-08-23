Dean: Noam Galai/WireImage/GettyImages Acosta: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images On Monday, Fox News meteorologist Janice Dean, whose valiant efforts to expose New York Governor Andrew Cuomo’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis revealed her take-no-prisoners attitude, claimed another scalp as she eviscerated CNN’s Jim Acosta for attempting to tar California GOP gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder.

Acosta, trying desperately to attack the leading candidate to replace California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom, criticized Elder for his supposed negative comments about women. Dean fired back on Twitter: Hi @Acosta just a reminder that you work at a place that allows @ChrisCuomo to keep his […]